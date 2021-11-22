Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Maryland

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Maryland last month, showing the best public elementary…

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Maryland last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Maryland rankings are available for almost 1,100 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Maryland

— Shipley’s Choice Elementary is a K-5 school in Millersville, Maryland, with more than 390 students, 11% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 92% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

— Bannockburn Elementary is a K-5 school in Bethesda, Maryland, with about 460 students, 33% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 91% did so for reading.

— Cold Spring Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Potomac, Maryland, with about 330 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Glenarden Woods Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 2-5 in Lanham, Maryland. It has about 490 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Clarksville Elementary is a K-5 school in Clarksville, Maryland, with more than 430 students, 70% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 85% did so for reading.

Top Middle Schools in Maryland

— Clarksville Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Clarksville, Maryland. It has 710 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 83% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 86% did so for reading.

— Thomas W. Pyle Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Bethesda, Maryland. It has more than 1,530 students, 36% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 82% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Herbert Hoover Middle is a school serving grades 6-8 in Potomac, Maryland. It has 1,045 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

— Robert Frost Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Rockville, Maryland. It has more than 1,000 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 73% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 82% did so for reading.

— Cabin John Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Potomac, Maryland. It has more than 1,000 students, 61% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Maryland

— Frederick Classical Charter is a K-8 charter school in Frederick, Maryland. It has about 380 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 61% did so for reading.

— Empowerment Academy is a PK-8 charter school in Baltimore, Maryland. It has about 260 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 17% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 32% did so for reading.

— Chesapeake Math and IT Public Charter is a K-12 charter school in Laurel, Maryland. It has more than 1,660 students, 96% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 34% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 51% did so for reading.

— Hampstead Hill Academy is a PK-8 charter school in Baltimore, Maryland. It has 840 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 45% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 56% did so for reading.

— Chesapeake Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Lexington Park, Maryland. It has almost 460 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Maryland

— Chesapeake Science Point is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Hanover, Maryland. It has more than 460 students, 72% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

— Chesapeake Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Lexington Park, Maryland. It has almost 460 students, 28% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

— Hampstead Hill Academy is a PK-8 charter school in Baltimore, Maryland. It has 840 students, 62% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 45% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 56% did so for reading.

— Frederick Classical Charter is a K-8 charter school in Frederick, Maryland. It has about 380 students, 58% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 61% did so for reading.

— College Park Academy is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Riverdale, Maryland. It has about 660 students, 92% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 29% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 58% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Maryland

— Cold Spring Elementary is a K-5 magnet school in Potomac, Maryland, with about 330 students, 59% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

— Glenarden Woods Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 2-5 in Lanham, Maryland. It has about 490 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 84% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 90% did so for reading.

— Chevy Chase Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 3-5 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. It has about 470 students, 44% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 20-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 79% did so for reading.

— Heather Hills Elementary is a magnet school serving grades 2-5 in Bowie, Maryland. It has about 350 students, 90% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 77% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

— Urbana Elementary is a PK-5 magnet school in Frederick, Maryland. It has more than 800 students, 45% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 76% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 73% did so for reading.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Maryland

— Dora Kennedy French Immersion is a K-8 magnet school in Greenbelt, Maryland, with about 680 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 58% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

— Takoma Park Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Silver Spring, Maryland. It has about 1,160 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 65% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 69% did so for reading.

— Robert Goddard Montessori/a> is a PK-8 magnet school in Seabrook, Maryland. It has 490 students, 78% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 45% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 60% did so for reading.

— Boonsboro Middle is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Boonsboro, Maryland. It has about 700 students, 14% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 66% did so for reading.

— Thomas G. Pullen School is a K-8 magnet school in Landover, Maryland. It has 735 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 33% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 59% did so for reading.

