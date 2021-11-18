CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Top-Ranked Elementary and Middle Schools in Georgia

U.S. News & World Report

November 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

U.S. News & World Report released rankings for K-8 public schools in Georgia last month, showing the best public elementary and middle schools, including charter and magnet schools, in the state.

The rankings are part of a nationwide effort that ranked more than 61,000 schools across the country, using performance on state tests. The result is a set of comprehensive rankings for K-8 public schools that include information on school size, student-to-teacher ratios and other important data.

The Georgia rankings are available for more than 1,700 schools. Here are the top schools in each category:

Top Elementary Schools in Georgia

Kittredge Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 4-6 in Brookhaven, Georgia. It has about 480 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Wadsworth Magnet School for High Achievers is a magnet school serving grades 4-6 in Decatur, Georgia. It has almost 150 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Britt David Elementary Computer Magnet Academy is a K-5 magnet school in Columbus, Georgia. It has about 560 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

Daves Creek Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Cumming, Georgia, with more than 1,200 students, 87% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 94% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 92% did so for reading.

Big Creek Elementary School is a PK-5 school in Cumming, Georgia, with about 680 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 95% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Georgia elementary schools.

Top Middle Schools in Georgia

Elite Scholars Academy School is a school serving grades 6-12 in Jonesboro, Georgia, with about 690 students, 99% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 21-to-1; 79% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 95% did so for reading.

South Forsyth Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Cumming, Georgia, with about 1,340 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 91% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 88% did so for reading.

Riverwatch Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Suwanee, Georgia. It has about 1,540 students, 67% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 19-to-1; 90% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 87% did so for reading.

Davidson Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Augusta, Georgia, with about 820 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

Dodgen Middle School is a school serving grades 6-8 in Marietta, Georgia, with almost 1,300 students, 40% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 89% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 84% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Georgia middle schools.

Top Charter Elementary Schools in Georgia

Lake Oconee Charter is a PK-8 charter school in Greensboro, Georgia, with about 840 students, 31% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 64% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 72% did so for reading.

Charles R. Drew Charter School is a PK-5 charter school in Atlanta, Georgia, with almost 1,000 students, 71% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 78% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Academy for Classical Education is a K-12 charter school in Macon, Georgia, with 1,770 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1.

Amana Academy School is a K-8 charter school in Alpharetta, Georgia, with about 720 students, 81% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Globe Academy Charter School I is a K-8 charter school in Atlanta, Georgia, with 995 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 75% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Georgia charter elementary schools.

Top Charter Middle Schools in Georgia

Academy for Classical Education is a K-12 charter school in Macon, Georgia, with 1,770 students, 29% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1.

Fulton Academy of Science and Technology is a K-8 charter school in Roswell, Georgia, with about 580 students, 64% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 71% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Charles Drew Charter School is a charter school serving grades 6-12 in Atlanta, Georgia, with about 890 students, 89% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 11-to-1; 55% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 60% did so for reading.

Amana Academy School is a K-8 charter school in Alpharetta, Georgia, with about 720 students, 81% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 14-to-1; 61% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Dekalb Academy of Technology and the Environment Charter School is a K-8 charter school in Stone Mountain, Georgia. It has more than 720 students, 100% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 49% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 51% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Georgia charter middle schools.

Top Magnet Elementary Schools in Georgia

Kittredge Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 4-6 in Brookhaven, Georgia. It has about 480 students, 43% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 13-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 100% did so for reading.

Wadsworth Magnet School for High Achievers is a magnet school serving grades 4-6 in Decatur, Georgia. It has almost 150 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 12-to-1; 98% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 98% did so for reading.

Britt David Elementary Computer Magnet Academy is a K-5 magnet school in Columbus, Georgia. It has about 560 students, 54% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 97% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 97% did so for reading.

Alexander II Magnet School is a PK-5 magnet school in Macon, Georgia, with about 480 students, 88% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 56% did so for reading.

Lincoln Elementary Magnet School is a K-5 magnet school in Albany, Georgia, with about 570 students, 98% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 47% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Georgia magnet elementary schools.

Top Magnet Middle Schools in Georgia

Davidson Magnet School is a magnet school serving grades 6-12 in Augusta, Georgia, with about 820 students, 56% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 81% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 93% did so for reading.

Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Albany, Georgia. It has about 700 students, 93% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 18-to-1; 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 70% did so for reading.

Johnson Magnet is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Augusta, Georgia. It has 650 students, 80% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 17-to-1; 50% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 77% did so for reading.

East Columbus Magnet Academy is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Columbus, Georgia. It has 555 students, 97% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 16-to-1; 12% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 22% did so for reading.

Miller Magnet Middle School is a magnet school serving grades 6-8 in Macon, Georgia. It has about 580 students, 95% of whom are students of color. The student-to-teacher ratio is 15-to-1; 28% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math; and 34% did so for reading.

To see more, review the rankings of top Georgia magnet middle schools.

