Tenleytown, long closer to a sleepy suburb than dense urban neighborhood, has a lot in the works

Tenleytown enjoys a fairly quiet reputation among D.C. neighborhoods, but the neighborhood has quite a bit going on right now.…

Tenleytown enjoys a fairly quiet reputation among D.C. neighborhoods, but the neighborhood has quite a bit going on right now.

Going back to the days of John Tennally, whose Tennally’s Tavern at River Road and Wisconsin Avenue NW gave the neighborhood its moniker, Tenleytown has been one of D.C.’s quieter bedroom communities among some denser, busier neighborhoods along Metro’s Red Line.

There are currently some big exceptions to the norm, however. Two cranes loom over Tenleytown’s southern border as a pair of major projects surge ahead: the $640 million redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters and, next to it, the $290 million overhaul of 4000 Wisconsin Ave. The two are expected to bring some 1,400 residential units plus more than 170,000 square feet of new retail and office space between them, including the District’s first Wegmans supermarket.

There has always been a behemoth of a neighbor in American University — AU’s is based in AU Park but its law school is in Tenleytown…