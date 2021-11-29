CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 6:49 PM

Balanced Fund 16848.40 + .48 – 1.06 + 11.51

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2453.73 – .20 – .18 – .59

Emerging Markets 430.08 + .54 – 3.60 – 2.27

Equity Income Fund 17127.86 + .47 – .89 + 19.62

GNMA 779.67 + .06 – .02 – 1.07

General Municipal Debt 1532.72 + .05 + .16 + 2.52

Gold Fund 365.81 + .01 – 5.64 – 10.69

High Current Yield 2567.70 + .39 – .71 + 4.28

High Yield Municipal 742.41 + .07 + .17 + 5.60

International Fund 2448.16 + .19 – 3.78 + 8.03

Science and Technology Fund 5827.75 + 2.04 – 2.10 + 20.69

Short Investment Grade 389.86 + .02 – .08 + .12

Short Municipal 193.14 + .02 + .18

US Government 728.01 – .16 + .11 – 1.93

