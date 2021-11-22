Balanced Fund 16959.98 – .41 – .67 + 12.25
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2443.04 – .61 – .03 – 1.02
Emerging Markets 441.43 – 1.05 – 2.63 + .31
Equity Income Fund 17339.32 + .33 – .94 + 21.10
GNMA 778.32 – .19 – .03 – 1.24
General Municipal Debt 1530.54 + .01 + .06 + 2.37
Gold Fund 380.12 – 1.96 – 5.07 – 7.20
High Current Yield 2583.60 – .10 – .34 + 4.92
High Yield Municipal 741.30 + .02 + .07 + 5.44
International Fund 2526.68 – .70 – 1.65 + 11.49
Science and Technology Fund 5809.74 – 2.40 – 2.34 + 20.32
Short Investment Grade 389.67 – .13 – .13 + .07
Short Municipal 193.09 + .16
US Government 722.43 – .66 – .20 – 2.68
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.