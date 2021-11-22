THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

November 22, 2021

Balanced Fund 16959.98 – .41 – .67 + 12.25

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2443.04 – .61 – .03 – 1.02

Emerging Markets 441.43 – 1.05 – 2.63 + .31

Equity Income Fund 17339.32 + .33 – .94 + 21.10

GNMA 778.32 – .19 – .03 – 1.24

General Municipal Debt 1530.54 + .01 + .06 + 2.37

Gold Fund 380.12 – 1.96 – 5.07 – 7.20

High Current Yield 2583.60 – .10 – .34 + 4.92

High Yield Municipal 741.30 + .02 + .07 + 5.44

International Fund 2526.68 – .70 – 1.65 + 11.49

Science and Technology Fund 5809.74 – 2.40 – 2.34 + 20.32

Short Investment Grade 389.67 – .13 – .13 + .07

Short Municipal 193.09 + .16

US Government 722.43 – .66 – .20 – 2.68

