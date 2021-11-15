Balanced Fund 17073.60 – .14 – .39 + 13.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2444.93 – .51 – 1.24 – .95 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 17073.60 – .14 – .39 + 13.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2444.93 – .51 – 1.24 – .95

Emerging Markets 452.93 – .11 + .60 + 2.92

Equity Income Fund 17504.37 + .04 + .10 + 22.25

GNMA 778.42 – .11 – .46 – 1.23

General Municipal Debt 1529.57 – .08 + .11 + 2.31

Gold Fund 400.40 + .28 + 6.06 – 2.25

High Current Yield 2593.25 – .11 – .47 + 5.31

High Yield Municipal 740.71 – .07 + .23 + 5.36

International Fund 2569.03 – .14 – .39 + 13.36

Science and Technology Fund 5955.38 – .17 – .54 + 23.34

Short Investment Grade 390.09 – .05 – .21 + .18

Short Municipal 193.09 – .03 – .02 + .16

US Government 722.80 – .45 – .93 – 2.63

