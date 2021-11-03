Local Elections: Miyares projected winner | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Youngkin's winning formula | Md. election results
The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 6:45 PM

Balanced Fund 17024.62 + .36 + 1.22 + 12.68

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2450.44 – .30 – .48 – .72

Emerging Markets 447.62 + .41 – .50 + 1.71

Equity Income Fund 17437.44 + .55 + 1.97 + 21.79

GNMA 781.36 – .05 + .08 – .86

General Municipal Debt 1522.41 + .12 + .33 + 1.83

Gold Fund 365.25 + .87 – 3.19 – 10.83

High Current Yield 2587.95 + .03 + .02 + 5.10

High Yield Municipal 736.12 + .24 + .49 + 4.70

International Fund 2569.24 + .61 + 1.65 + 13.37

Science and Technology Fund 5848.26 + .64 + 3.63 + 21.12

Short Investment Grade 390.55 – .02 + .01 + .30

Short Municipal 193.05 + .01 + .03 + .14

US Government 725.54 – .26 – .29 – 2.26

