AP Top Political News at 10:06 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024

Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle

Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

As Biden’s big bill advances, so does Pelosi’s big legacy

US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season

Ohio governor signs new congressional district map into law

What’s inside Biden’s $2T social and climate measure

Checkup finds Biden ‘vigorous’; Harris briefly in power

