AP Top Political News at 2:04 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Harris to announce $1.5B investment in health care workforce

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

Vermont Democratic US Rep. Peter Welch to seek Senate seat

Mississippi loses Supreme Court water fight with Tennessee

In Africa, Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024

Cap on drug price hikes for privately insured sparks battle

Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

As Biden’s big bill advances, so does Pelosi’s big legacy

