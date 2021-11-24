THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
AP Top Political News at 1:26 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve

Beyond Manchin: Dems’ $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

Apple suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group

US sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition

Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed by Jan. 6 House panel

Fed’s Powell will aim to win a high-stakes bet in 2nd term

President, VP and spouses assist food kitchen for holiday

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Harris announces $1.5B investment in health care workforce

