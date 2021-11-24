AP Top Political News at 1:26 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve Beyond Manchin: Dems’ $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet US to require…

Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve Beyond Manchin: Dems’ $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January Apple suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group US sues to halt sugar merger, says it would harm competition Oath Keepers, Proud Boys subpoenaed by Jan. 6 House panel Fed’s Powell will aim to win a high-stakes bet in 2nd term President, VP and spouses assist food kitchen for holiday Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil Harris announces $1.5B investment in health care workforce Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.