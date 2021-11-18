CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit

Austin: Moscow should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine

Jan. 6 rioter who carried spear, wore horns, draws 41 months

US offers investment to boost global COVID vaccine capacity

Review says Pentagon reacted appropriately to Jan. 6 riot

How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z

Japan, South Korea balk at sharing stage after US talks

Seattle shows power and limits of Jayapal’s progressives

Texas abortion ban stays in force as justices mull outcome

Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand

