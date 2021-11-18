AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit Austin: Moscow should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine Jan. 6…

Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit Austin: Moscow should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine Jan. 6 rioter who carried spear, wore horns, draws 41 months US offers investment to boost global COVID vaccine capacity Review says Pentagon reacted appropriately to Jan. 6 riot How a right-wing provocateur is using race to reach Gen Z Japan, South Korea balk at sharing stage after US talks Seattle shows power and limits of Jayapal’s progressives Texas abortion ban stays in force as justices mull outcome Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors’ ransom demand Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.