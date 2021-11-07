7 Earnings Reports to Watch This Week

Earnings reports could be big catalysts for these stocks. Third-quarter earnings season is in full swing, and investors have some…

Third-quarter earnings season is in full swing, and investors have some high expectations as the economy opens back up following 2020 shutdowns. Earnings reports can be important market-moving catalysts. A good or bad quarterly report often sets the tone for a stock for the next three months, particularly if the company issues forward guidance. Fortunately, earnings season has been very bullish so far. More than half of S&P 500 companies have already reported, and those companies are on track for 36.6% earnings growth and 15.8% revenue growth. Here are seven stocks reporting earnings this week.

Pfizer Inc. (ticker: PFE)

For nearly two years, most major Pfizer news headlines have focused on its COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, expanding the vaccine’s U.S. market by 28 million people. Investors anticipate big earnings numbers on Tuesday. Analysts expect third-quarter earnings per share of $9.69 and revenue of $198 billion. Last quarter, the company reported $9.24 in EPS, beating analyst estimates by 11.1%. Pfizer’s share price is about the same since its last earnings report three months ago. The average price target among 18 analysts is $46 for the stock, which closed at $43.74 on Oct. 29.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (TMUS)

T-Mobile hopes to regain its bullish momentum when it reports earnings on Tuesday afternoon. Analysts expect EPS of 52 cents and $20 billion in revenue, up 10% from a year ago. Last quarter, T-Mobile reported 78 cents in EPS, beating analyst estimates by 47%. It also added 1.3 million postpaid wireless customers in the second quarter. The stock is down about 20% since its last earnings report three months ago, but analysts see a rebound ahead. The average price target for TMUS among 26 analysts covering the stock is $166. TMUS shares closed at $115.03 on Oct. 29.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Chipmaker Qualcomm is hoping to clear a low bar of expectations when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter numbers on Wednesday afternoon. Analysts expect $2.26 in EPS and $8.9 billion in revenue, up around 36% from a year ago. Last quarter, Qualcomm reported $1.92 in EPS, beating analyst estimates by more than 14%. Amid a global semiconductor shortage, the market’s earnings expectations appear low given QCOM shares are down more than 8% since its last report three months ago. Qualcomm has an average price target of $176 among 26 analysts covering the company. Shares closed at $133.04 on Oct. 29.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna will report third-quarter earnings on Thursday morning. Analysts expect $9.09 in EPS and $6.2 billion in revenue, up 7,944% from a year ago, thanks to vaccine sales. Last quarter, Moderna reported $6.46 in EPS, beating analyst estimates by more than 8%. Moderna also recently said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 6 to 11 and is pushing for expanded approval. Moderna shares have stagnated over the past three months. The average price target among 11 analysts covering the stock is $375. Moderna shares closed at $345.21 on Oct. 29.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Shares of ride-hailing giant Uber are about the same as three months ago, suggesting that expectations for its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday afternoon are fairly low. Analysts expect Uber to report a quarterly EPS loss of 33 cents and revenue of $4.42 billion. Last quarter, Uber reported EPS of 58 cents, beating consensus estimates by 213%. Investors will also be watching mobility and delivery gross bookings as driver shortages and wage growth continue to pressure margins. The 39 analysts that cover Uber have an average price target of $70 for the stock, which closed at $43.82 on Oct. 29.

Square Inc. (SQ)

Shares of digital payments leader Square have been uncharacteristically weak over the past three months, trading slightly lower overall. On Thursday, analysts expect quarterly EPS of 39 cents and revenue of $4.54 billion, up nearly 50% from a year ago. Last quarter, the company reported 66 cents in EPS, beating consensus estimates by 112%. Investors will also be closely watching Square’s Bitcoin profits after it reported a $45 million Bitcoin-related impairment last quarter. Among 29 analysts covering the company, Square has an average price target of $312. Shares closed at $254.53 on Oct. 29.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb customers have returned to the roads and skies in droves in 2021. However, fears over the delta variant of COVID-19 may have hurt the travel rebound in the third quarter. On Thursday, analysts expect Airbnb to report third-quarter EPS of 75 cents and revenue of $2 billion. Last quarter, Airbnb reported an EPS loss of 11 cents, beating analyst estimates by 76%. Airbnb shares are up more than 17% in the past three months. The stock has an average price target of $177.50 among 30 analysts covering the company, and shares closed at $170.66 on Oct. 29.

