Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards Add Benefits

All five Southwest Rapid Rewards business and consumer credit cards have expanded their benefits. The co-branded airline rewards cards, issued by Chase, are also not increasing their annual fees.

Among the changes is a temporary boost to the sign-up bonus for the three consumer cards — the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card — and a $500 fee credit for point transfers from the two business cards — the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Business Credit Card and the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card.

What Are the New Ways to Earn Points With a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card?

Southwest customers looking to open a consumer card can earn up to 100,000 points with a limited time sign-up bonus: 50,000 points if they spend $2,000 in the three months after opening a consumer card, and another 50,000 points if they spend at least $12,000 in their first year with an account. That’s up to a 60,000-point increase from the previous bonus, which was available to users who spent $1,000 in three months. This sign-up offer is available through Dec. 7.

Cardholders may also be able to earn points in these three ways:

— All five cards now earn two points per dollar on local transit and commuting expenses, counting ride-hailing services.

— Excluding the Plus Credit Card, the cards get one more point per dollar spent with Southwest than they did previously: three points per dollar for the Premier Card, Priority Card and the Premier Business Card, and four points per dollar for the Performance Business Card.

— Consumer cards now earn two points per dollar on spending for internet, cable, phone services and qualified streaming services.

What Other New Benefits Are Available?

The Premier Business Credit Card and the Performance Business Credit Card now come with an annual fee credit of $500 for Rapid Rewards point transfers, so you’ll be able to transfer points to other Rapid Rewards members at no cost.

Consumer cardholders are also eligible for two free EarlyBird check-ins per year, a feature that typically costs between $15 and $25 per passenger per flight and grants users automatic early check-in.

A third new benefit makes it easier for users with a Priority Card or Performance Business Card to reach A-List Status from Southwest, which comes with perks such as priority boarding and access to a priority security lane when available. Users need 35,000 tier-qualifying points or 25 qualifying one-way flights each calendar year to reach A-List Status.

Before this update, users could earn a maximum of 15,000 tier-qualifying points with their Priority Card or Performance Business Card. Now, you can accrue unlimited points to get to A-List Status with those two cards. Every $10,000 spent comes with 1,500 tier-qualifying points.

Should You Get a Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Credit Card?

The cards earn points on everyday spending, and Southwest Rapid Rewards ranks fifth among U.S. News’ Best Airline Rewards Programs, making these cards worth considering for Southwest customers. Points mainly are redeemed for Southwest flights, but via the More Rewards program, they can also be used for international flights, hotel stays, rental cars and gift cards. Be sure to think about which tier of the consumer or business cards is the best fit for you.

If you’re a frequent flyer with a different airline, you can look into a co-branded credit card with that company. Or if your travel spending is more focused on hotel expenses, you can consider hotel credit cards. There are also plenty of general travel rewards credit cards if you’re looking for more flexible rewards programs.

