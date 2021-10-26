Iverson Mall likely to be sold after owners default on loan

The former Iverson Mall in suburban Maryland is likely to be offered up for sale after its owners defaulted on…

The former Iverson Mall in suburban Maryland is likely to be offered up for sale after its owners defaulted on a loan they took out to acquire the Hillcrest Heights retail center in 2014.

A circuit court judge in Prince George’s County issued an order in July to appoint a third party, Black Dog Receiver LLC, to manage and ultimately sell the property, now known as The Shops at Iverson, at the request of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust, according to court documents. Burke & Herbert holds the debt on the property, with an outstanding balance of about $20.5 million, plus interest.

The property at Branch Avenue and Iverson Street is owned by AWE-AR Iverson Mall LLC, a joint venture between D.C.’s West End Capital and America’s Realty LLC of Pikesville, Maryland, which acquired the roughly 625,000-square-foot office-and-retail development in 2014 for $27 million. The venture in 2017 kicked off a $30 million renovation of the center, located about 1.2 miles west of the Suitland station on Metro’s…