Iverson Mall likely to be sold after owners default on loan

Washington Business Journal

October 26, 2021, 2:15 PM

The former Iverson Mall in suburban Maryland is likely to be offered up for sale after its owners defaulted on a loan they took out to acquire the Hillcrest Heights retail center in 2014.

A circuit court judge in Prince George’s County issued an order in July to appoint a third party, Black Dog Receiver LLC, to manage and ultimately sell the property, now known as The Shops at Iverson, at the request of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust, according to court documents. Burke & Herbert holds the debt on the property, with an outstanding balance of about $20.5 million, plus interest.

The property at Branch Avenue and Iverson Street is owned by AWE-AR Iverson Mall LLC, a joint venture between D.C.’s West End Capital and America’s Realty LLC of Pikesville, Maryland, which acquired the roughly 625,000-square-foot office-and-retail development in 2014 for $27 million. The venture in 2017 kicked off a $30 million renovation of the center, located about 1.2 miles west of the Suitland station on Metro’s…

