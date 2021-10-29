Balanced Fund 16957.26 + .31 + .79 + 12.23 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2460.53 + .19 + .94 – .31 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16957.26 + .31 + .79 + 12.23

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2460.53 + .19 + .94 – .31

Emerging Markets 445.63 – 1.04 – 1.76 + 1.26

Equity Income Fund 17213.16 – .14 – .30 + 20.22

GNMA 780.26 + .14 – 1.00

General Municipal Debt 1519.38 + .03 + .20 + 1.63

Gold Fund 365.33 – 2.17 – 2.50 – 10.81

High Current Yield 2585.62 – .12 – .03 + 5.00

High Yield Municipal 733.52 + .24 + 4.33

International Fund 2533.33 – .74 – .08 + 11.79

Science and Technology Fund 5760.95 + .73 + 1.63 + 19.31

Short Investment Grade 390.29 – .04 – .04 + .23

Short Municipal 193.02 + .01 + .12

US Government 724.87 – .20 + .20 – 2.35

