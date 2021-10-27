Coronavirus News: FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Vaccine mandate enforcement uneven | Montgomery Co. mask mandate could end Thursday | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top Political News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Many progressives grudgingly accepting smaller economic bill

Biden ties Republican in race for Va. governor to Trump

Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish

US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts

Majority in US concerned about climate: AP-NORC/EPIC poll

AP FACT CHECK: Biden tale of Amtrak conductor doesn’t add up

GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims named to fed job

White House eyes new climate change strategies in Biden bill

Biden announces $100 million spending at ASEAN summit

