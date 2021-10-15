Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races
US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection
Biden signs debt limit hike, but December standoff looms
Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions
Texas abortion law shutting down court avenue for teens
The AP Interview: Kerry says world short of climate goal
Quarreling Dems must put aside differences, Schumer warns
Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms
