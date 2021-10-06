In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag Virginia GOP candidate tests school fight message for 2022 Brother, can…

In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag

Virginia GOP candidate tests school fight message for 2022

Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?

High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner’s state secrets case

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

Facebook whistleblower testifies: Five highlights

Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question

Dems edge toward pared-down spending plan to boost support

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.