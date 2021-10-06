Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
October 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag

Virginia GOP candidate tests school fight message for 2022

Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?

High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner’s state secrets case

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

Facebook whistleblower testifies: Five highlights

Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question

Dems edge toward pared-down spending plan to boost support

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

