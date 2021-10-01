Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Vote delayed, Democrats struggle to save Biden $3.5T bill

A ‘dangerous cabal’? Alito says high court is no such thing

Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing

Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills on track for Jan. 1 rollout

Senate approves Biden land-agency pick over GOP opposition

More Afghan evacuees will begin arriving in US next week

Democrats divided: Progressives, centrists say trust is gone

New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Web of policies not syncing up into single federal AI strategy, report warns

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

4 agencies win $311M to modernize IT, cybersecurity

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up