AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown Vote delayed, Democrats struggle to save Biden $3.5T bill A ‘dangerous cabal’?…

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Vote delayed, Democrats struggle to save Biden $3.5T bill

A ‘dangerous cabal’? Alito says high court is no such thing

Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing

Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills on track for Jan. 1 rollout

Senate approves Biden land-agency pick over GOP opposition

More Afghan evacuees will begin arriving in US next week

Democrats divided: Progressives, centrists say trust is gone

New Biden rules would limit arrest, deportation of migrants

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.