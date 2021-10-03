AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

‘Everybody is frustrated,’ Biden says as his agenda stalls
Bash back better: Here’s what governing by crisis looks like
Women’s March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line
Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term
A look at high court’s top cases in new term starting Monday
Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned
Analysis: Biden pushes agenda to show government can deliver
US envoy says climate summit can yield ‘enormous progress’
Subpoenas could shed light on how Jan. 6 rally came together
Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems’ HQ
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.