The Best Places for Singles to Live in 2020-2021

Where will you be able to enjoy single life most? Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt…

Where will you be able to enjoy single life most?

Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt for a future spouse, some cities seem better than others for finding plenty of other single friends, a big enough dating pool and a cost of living that won’t force you to live with 12 roommates. To help you find the right metro area to enjoy the single life, we examined which of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. have a significant population of unmarried residents over age 15, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey that used that age as the cut-off point for singles. The single life isn’t just about having other singles nearby, so we also factored in details that contribute to the overall Best Places to Live ranking and can make living single easier — namely affordability, desirability and population growth due to net migration. Read on for the best places for singles to live.

25. Tucson, Arizona

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 81

Metro Population: 1,027,207

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.4%

Median Home Price: $312,896

Average Annual Salary: $49,110

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 2.53%

You’ll find plenty of people enjoying the single life in this southwestern metro area, with more than 54% of the over-15 population unmarried. Despite being farther south than Phoenix and a warm climate, Tucson is, on average, a bit cooler than the larger Arizona metro area. You can even take advantage of ski opportunities in winter just north of Tucson at the Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, located in the Coronado National Forest.

Learn more about Tucson.

24. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 33

Metro Population: 510,647

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.1%

Median Home Value*: $229,926

Average Annual Salary: $45,230

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 2.25%

Single people looking for a place that offers a more agricultural setting may find the Lexington-Fayette metro area to be ideal, with horse farms surrounding much of the area around the cities of Lexington and Fayette. As the 19th-most affordable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., residents keep more of their income after paying for housing. The cost of living requires just 20.68% of the area’s median household income.

Learn more about Lexington-Fayette.

(*The median sale price for Lexington-Fayette was not available, so median home value is listed.)

23. Phoenix

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 40

Metro Population: 4,761,603

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.3%

Median Home Price: $383,750

Average Annual Salary: $52,330

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 5.67%

Phoenix isn’t the cheapest place to live on this list, but it does offer plenty of new residents that are moving to the area and is an ideal hometown for many. It ranks 36th for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., based on a SurveyMonkey survey asking more than 3,600 people where they would prefer to live, if given the choice. Between 2015 and 2019, the Phoenix metro area grew by 5.67% due to net migration alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about Phoenix.

22. Melbourne, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 18

Metro Population: 585,507

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.2%

Median Home Price: $217,400

Average Annual Salary: $51,180

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 8.46%

If you feel inclined to make the move to Melbourne, you’re certainly not the only one who will be new to town. Between 2015 and 2019, Melbourne’s population increased by 8.46% due to net migration alone. Of the population over 15 in the metro area, 51.2% is unmarried. If you work in aerospace and engineering, Melbourne could be a perfect fit, as the metro area is also home to Cape Canaveral and the John F. Kennedy Space Center.

Learn more about Melbourne.

21. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 51

Metro Population: 262,745

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.7%

Median Home Price: $161,050

Average Annual Salary: $48,230

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 0.56%

If you’re looking for a smaller metro area with more than a fair share of single residents, Kalamazoo may be the right choice for you. The metro population of Kalamazoo is 262,745, and it remains small, with net migration leading to a population increase of less than 1% between 2015 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the population over 15 that is unmarried is high at 54.7%.

Learn more about Kalamazoo.

20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 107

Metro Population: 854,318

Share of Population Unmarried: 56.2%

Median Home Price: $253,078

Average Annual Salary: $46,210

Net Migration, 2015-2019: -1.03%

While Baton Rouge isn’t experiencing growth in population based on the number of people moving into and out of the area — the population actually shrank by 1.03% between 2015 and 2019 due to net migration — the majority of residents in the area are unmarried. More than 56% of the population over the age of 15 is single. Plus, Baton Rouge area residents spend just 20.86% of the median annual household income on housing costs.

Learn more about Baton Rouge.

19. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 2

Metro Population: 1,959,006

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.1%

Median Home Price: $329,709

Average Annual Salary: $56,887

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 5.87%

Taking the No. 2 spot in the overall Best Places to Live ranking, Raleigh and Durham attracts many new residents for its strong job market, relatively low cost of living and overall well-being, which is based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index that asks residents about their sense of security, community pride and overall health, among other details. Raleigh and Durham residents spend just 20.94% of the median household income on housing.

Learn more about Raleigh and Durham.

18. San Antonio

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 75

Metro Population: 2,468,193

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.7%

Median Home Price: $282,218

Average Annual Salary: $47,220

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 5.02%

Unmarried residents in San Antonio make up 52.7% of the area’s population over age 15. While the median home price is just $282,218 and below the national median of $315,743, the cost of living is higher than many other places on the list, requiring 23.32% of the median annual household income. Between 2015 and 2019, the metro area’s population grew by 5.02% due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about San Antonio.

17. Savannah, Georgia

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 84

Metro Population: 386,036

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.3%

Median Home Price: $215,350

Average Annual Salary: $45,600

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 3.28%

Savannah sees steady population growth due to net migration: Between 2015 and 2019, the area’s population increased by 3.28%. Savannah also ranks 37th for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. If you’re eyeing Savannah as a spot to live unattached to a spouse, you’ll find plenty of people in the same boat. More than 54% of the metro area’s over-15 population is single.

Learn more about Savannah.

16. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 10

Metro Population: 2,445,761

Share of Population Unmarried: 50%

Median Home Price: $515,360

Average Annual Salary: $58,240

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 3.79%

With a population of residents over age 15 that’s perfectly split between married and single, Portland is a popular destination for people moving alone or with a family. Portland ranks fifth for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and enjoys steady population growth, having grown by 3.79% between 2015 and 2019 due to net migration.

Learn more about Portland.

15. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 69

Metro Population: 646,288

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.5%

Median Home Price: $278,897

Average Annual Salary: $40,930

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 9.65%

With a very slight majority of the population over 15 that’s single (50.5%), Daytona Beach is a popular destination for anyone looking to move to a new metro area. Between 2015 and 2019, Daytona Beach’s population grew by 9.65% due to net migration alone, making it the seventh-fastest growing place out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. And many who aren’t moving here would still like to, as Daytona Beach also ranks 17th for desirability.

Learn more about Daytona Beach.

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 20

Metro Population: 2,545,560

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.3%

Median Home Price: $351,700

Average Annual Salary: $52,150

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 5.9%

The Charlotte metro area has a slim minority of unmarried residents over the age of 15, at 49.3%. Single and married residents alike benefit from the low cost of living in the area, which requires just 21.23% of the median annual household income. As a result, people are flocking to the area and choosing to stay put. Charlotte’s population grew by 5.9% due to net migration from 2015 to 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Learn more about Charlotte.

13. Jacksonville, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 22

Metro Population: 1,503,574

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.2%

Median Home Price: $303,789

Average Annual Salary: $48,270

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 6.5%

If warm weather and access to the ocean is what you seek, consider Jacksonville, where 51.2% of the over-15 population is single. In terms of Florida metro areas, Jacksonville is the second-most affordable option of the 14 Sunshine State spots on the Best Places to Live list, after only Pensacola. Jacksonville area residents spend 23.58% of the area’s median household income on housing costs, including mortgage or rent payment, property taxes and utilities.

Learn more about Jacksonville.

12. Springfield, Massachusetts

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 109

Metro Population: 699,480

Share of Population Unmarried: 58.6%

Median Home Price: $295,285

Average Annual Salary: $53,550

Net Migration, 2015-2019: -0.28%

Single people make up a large majority of the over-15 population in Springfield, at 58.6%. However, the trade-off is that you’re likely to find yourself spending more of your income on housing. The cost of living requires 24.76% of the area’s median household income. Looking at net migration, the area’s population remained fairly steady between 2015 and 2019, shrinking by 0.28% due to net migration. The average annual salary is $53,550, on par with the national average of $53,490.

Learn more about Springfield.

11. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 35

Metro Population: 463,987

Share of Population Unmarried: 46.5%

Median Home Price: $198,600

Average Annual Salary: $37,740

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 15.65%

While only 46.5% of Myrtle Beach’s over-15 population is single, its high scores in population growth and desirability still make it a great place to live if you’re single. Myrtle Beach ranks sixth out of the 150 metro areas on the list for desirability, and it’s the fastest-growing metro area on the list, so your pool of eligible singles for dating and friends is sure to grow. Prepare to pay more to live here, however: Myrtle Beach residents spend 24.22% of the median household income on housing costs.

Learn more about Myrtle Beach.

10. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 32

Metro Population: 3,097,859

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.1%

Median Home Price: $301,963

Average Annual Salary: $49,590

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 7.46%

Tampa is known as a popular destination for vacationers, but it’s also a solid place to call home. Single residents make up 53.1% of the over-15 population, and more people keep moving to the area. The population is now more than 3 million people, and net migration between 2015 and 2019 increased the population by nearly 7.5%. Expect to pay more to live here, however, as the cost of living requires 24.83% of the median household income.

Learn more about Tampa.

9. Augusta, Georgia

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 82

Metro Population: 599,616

Share of Population Unmarried: 55.6%

Median Home Price: $240,460

Average Annual Salary: $46,160

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 2.22%

Life in Augusta is fairly single-friendly, as 55.6% of the metro area’s population over the age of 15 is single. While the average annual salary, at $46,160, is below the national average of $53,490, the cost of living is still fairly low. Augusta residents spend 22.4% of the area’s median annual household income on housing expenses. Between 2015 and 2019, Augusta’s population grew by 2.22% due to net migration.

Learn more about Augusta.

8. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 1

Metro Population: 322,510

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.1%

Median Home Price: $528,833

Average Annual Salary: $67,160

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 3.02%

Ranking No. 8 on this list, Boulder is No. 1 in the overall Best Places to Live ranking for 2021-2022. The population of over-15 residents in the metro area is made up of 53.1% unmarried individuals, and the high average annual salary of $67,160 can be an additional attractor for many single people looking to relocate. However, it’s important to prepare for a higher cost of living, and the median home price for the metro area is over $500,000.

Learn more about Boulder.

7. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 5

Metro Population: 2,114,441

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.8%

Median Home Price: $377,693

Average Annual Salary: $55,190

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 7.87%

Ranking No. 5 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Austin takes the No. 7 spot for singles in the U.S. With a strong job market thanks to an influx of tech companies relocating from pricier metro areas like San Jose, San Francisco and New York, Austin has grown in population by 7.87% over a five-year period due to net migration alone. Attracting many young professionals, the marital status of most residents is single, with 50.8% of the population over 15 unmarried.

Learn more about Austin.

6. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 47

Metro Population: 472,012

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.6%

Median Home Price: $233,133

Average Annual Salary: $45,630

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 9.12%

This Florida metro area located along the east coast of Florida has 51.6% of the marriageable population living single. Port St. Lucie ranks 16th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for desirability. The median home price in the area is $233,133, and the cost of living for the area requires 26.08% of the area’s median household income.

Learn more about Port St. Lucie.

5. Eugene, Oregon

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 65

Metro Population: 373,340

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.6%

Median Home Price: $323,000

Average Annual Salary: $48,820

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 6.74%

Eugene is seeing rapid growth due to people moving into the area — the metro population increased by 6.74% due to net migration between 2015 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the over-15 population that is unmarried is also high at 54.6%. Eugene ranks 19th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for desirability.

Learn more about Eugene.

4. Pensacola, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 26

Metro Population: 488,246

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.6%

Median Home Price: $200,800

Average Annual Salary: $43,920

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 4.19%

If you move to Pensacola, you can enjoy a large pool of single friends and potential dates, as 52.6% of the population over age 15 is unmarried. The Florida panhandle metro area also benefits from a strong reputation for its beach-town atmosphere and steady population growth due to net migration. The median home price is more attainable than many other metro areas on the list at $200,800.

Learn more about Pensacola.

3. Orlando, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 60

Metro Population: 2,508,970

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.8%

Median Home Price: $338,974

Average Annual Salary: $46,140

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 8.62%

Whether you aim to be close to popular vacation destinations like Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando or prefer the area for other reasons, you’ll also enjoy a large pool of fellow single residents in this Florida metro area. Orlando is the ninth-fastest growing metro area out of the 150 places on the list, and 52.8% of the population is unmarried.

Learn more about Orlando.

2. Tallahassee, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 76

Metro Population: 382,197

Share of Population Unmarried: 61.1%

Median Home Price: $190,500

Average Annual Salary: $46,500

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 1.52%

Tallahassee may not offer direct access to the beach, but it’s a short drive to get to the Gulf Coast from this Panhandle metro area, and you get the benefit of being surrounded by fellow single people where you live. The Tallahassee metro area’s over-15 population is 61.1% unmarried. With a lower median annual household income, however, prepare to pay a larger share of your income for housing: Tallahassee area residents spend 25.15% of their median household income on housing expenses.

Learn more about Tallahassee.

1. Lakeland, Florida

Best Places 2021-2022 Rank: 80

Metro Population: 686,218

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.9%

Median Home Price: $237,710

Average Annual Salary: $43,150

Net Migration, 2015-2019: 10.56%

As the No. 1 place for singles to live in the U.S., Lakeland offers many of the attractions of living in Florida, but at a slightly lower cost of living than Miami or Daytona Beach. Lakeland may not be located along Florida’s coastline, but its lack of beaches doesn’t keep new residents away. Lakeland’s population grew by 10.56% between 2015 and 2019 due to net migration, making it the fifth-fastest growing metro area out of the 150 places on the list. Of the total population of 686,218, 54.9% is unmarried.

Learn more about Lakeland.

The best places for singles to live in 2021-2022 in the U.S. are:

— Lakeland, Florida.

— Tallahassee, Florida.

— Orlando, Florida.

— Pensacola, Florida.

— Eugene, Oregon.

— Port St. Lucie, Florida.

— Austin, Texas.

— Boulder, Colorado.

— Augusta, Georgia.

— Tampa, Florida.

— Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

— Springfield, Massachusetts.

— Jacksonville, Florida.

— Charlotte, North Carolina.

— Daytona Beach, Florida.

— Portland, Oregon.

— Savannah, Georgia.

— San Antonio, Texas.

— Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.

— Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

— Kalamazoo, Michigan.

— Melbourne, Florida.

— Phoenix.

— Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky.

— Tucson, Arizona.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Places for Young Professionals to Live

The Best Places to Live By the Beach in the U.S.

The 20 Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather in 2021

The Best Places for Singles to Live in 2020-2021 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/08/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.