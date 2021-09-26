Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Results

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 10:30 PM

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267 laps, 58 points.

2. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 40.

3. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 52.

4. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 41.

5. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 39.

6. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 43.

7. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 35.

8. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 33.

9. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 34.

10. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 37.

11. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 32.

12. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 27.

13. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 26.

14. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 266, 23.

15. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 266, 22.

16. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266, 22.

17. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 266, 20.

18. (3) William Byron, Chevrolet, 266, 25.

19. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266, 18.

20. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 266, 17.

21. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 16.

22. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 265, 15.

23. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 265, 14.

24. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 265, 13.

25. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 265, 12.

26. (16) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 265, 11.

27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 265, 10.

28. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 265, 9.

29. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 265, 8.

30. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 264, 7.

31. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 260, 0.

32. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 260, 0.

33. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 257, 0.

34. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 255, 3.

35. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 254, 0.

36. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 252, 1.

37. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 84, 0.

38. (38) JJ Yeley, Toyota, handling, 76, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

