Herndon readies for big changes as the Silver Line looms. Join us on a town tour.

When she moved to Herndon from Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the 1990s, Sheila Olem heard plenty of talk about how the…

When she moved to Herndon from Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the 1990s, Sheila Olem heard plenty of talk about how the town should plan for a new Metro line, should it be built.

Today, Olem is Herndon’s mayor, and the town is still planning, even as the Silver Line is expected to open in 2022, bringing a new station just south of the Fairfax County hamlet. Thousands of people a day will pass through it as they head east toward Reston, Tysons and D.C., or west to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County.

“It is really exciting,” Olem said as she looked across the town square, a few miles away from the new station. “We’ve been planning for a very long time.”

Herndon, a town of 24,600, cozies up to the profile of a small Virginia town: Cyclists pedal along the popular Washington & Old Dominion Trail that bisects the town. Stopping near the main square, they stream into Green Lizard Cycling — part bicycle shop, part cafe — where they gather in the morning to chat and watch the sunrise…