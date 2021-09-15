Explore the Top Public National Universities

See the top public schools. The top 15 public National Universities in the 2022 Best Colleges rankings operate under the…

The top 15 public National Universities in the 2022 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies. These schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities.

15. University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Total undergraduate enrollment: 33,683

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $16,866

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $34,316

Overall National Universities rank: 47

Learn more about UI–Urbana-Champaign.

14. University of Wisconsin–Madison

Total undergraduate enrollment: 33,585

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $10,720

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $38,608

Overall National Universities rank: 42 (tie)

Learn more about UW–Madison.

10 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 16,561

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $12,682

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $33,794

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about Georgia Tech.

10 (tie). University of California–Davis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,162

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,654

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,408

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about UC–Davis.

10 (tie). University of Texas at Austin

Total undergraduate enrollment: 40,048

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $11,448

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $40,032

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about UT Austin.

10 (tie). William & Mary

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,236

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $23,812

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $46,467

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about William & Mary.

9. University of California–Irvine

Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,638

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $13,955

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,709

Overall National Universities rank: 36 (tie)

Learn more about UC–Irvine.

8. University of California–San Diego

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,842

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,733

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,487

Overall National Universities rank: 34 (tie)

Learn more about UC–San Diego.

5 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara

Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,196

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,442

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,196

Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)

Learn more about UC–Santa Barbara.

5 (tie). University of Florida

Total undergraduate enrollment: 34,931

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $6,380

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658

Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)

Learn more about UF.

5 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,399

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $8,992

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $36,776

Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)

Learn more about UNC–Chapel Hill.

4. University of Virginia

Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,311

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $19,698

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $53,666

Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)

Learn more about UVA.

3. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,329

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $16,178

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $53,232

Overall National Universities rank: 23 (tie)

Learn more about UM–Ann Arbor.

2. University of California–Berkeley

Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,980

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,361

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,115

Overall National Universities rank: 22

Learn more about UC–Berkeley.

1. University of California–Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,636

2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $13,268

2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,022

Overall National Universities rank: 20

Learn more about UCLA.

Learn more about the rankings.

Explore the Top Public National Universities originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/15/21: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.