Explore the Top Public National Universities

The top 15 public National Universities in the 2022 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies. These schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities.
15. University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign
Total undergraduate enrollment: 33,683
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $16,866
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $34,316
Overall National Universities rank: 47
Learn more about UI–Urbana-Champaign.
14. University of Wisconsin–Madison
Total undergraduate enrollment: 33,585
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $10,720
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $38,608
Overall National Universities rank: 42 (tie)
Learn more about UW–Madison.
10 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 16,561
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $12,682
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $33,794
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
Learn more about Georgia Tech.
10 (tie). University of California–Davis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,162
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,654
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,408
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
Learn more about UC–Davis.
10 (tie). University of Texas at Austin
Total undergraduate enrollment: 40,048
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $11,448
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $40,032
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
Learn more about UT Austin.
10 (tie). William & Mary
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,236
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $23,812
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $46,467
Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)
Learn more about William & Mary.
9. University of California–Irvine
Total undergraduate enrollment: 29,638
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $13,955
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,709
Overall National Universities rank: 36 (tie)
Learn more about UC–Irvine.
8. University of California–San Diego
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,842
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,733
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,487
Overall National Universities rank: 34 (tie)
Learn more about UC–San Diego.
5 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara
Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,196
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,442
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,196
Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)
Learn more about UC–Santa Barbara.
5 (tie). University of Florida
Total undergraduate enrollment: 34,931
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $6,380
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658
Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)
Learn more about UF.
5 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,399
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $8,992
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $36,776
Overall National Universities rank: 28 (tie)
Learn more about UNC–Chapel Hill.
4. University of Virginia
Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,311
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $19,698
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $53,666
Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)
Learn more about UVA.
3. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,329
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $16,178
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $53,232
Overall National Universities rank: 23 (tie)
Learn more about UM–Ann Arbor.
2. University of California–Berkeley
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,980
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $14,361
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,115
Overall National Universities rank: 22
Learn more about UC–Berkeley.
1. University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,636
2021-2022 tuition and fees (in state): $13,268
2021-2022 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,022
Overall National Universities rank: 20
Learn more about UCLA.
Update 09/15/21: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.