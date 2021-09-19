Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New redistricting commissions splinter along partisan lines

Advocates fear US weighing climate vs. human rights on China

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan

In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Haitians on Texas border undeterred by US plan to expel them

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Cecile Richards: Court’s Texas move could mean end of Roe

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up