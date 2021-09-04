CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’

Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law

Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking

US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans

Arizona man who wore horns in riot pleads guilty to felony

Lawsuits begin as Texas GOP voting bill fight moves to court

Manchin seeks ‘strategic pause’ on Biden bill, opposes $3.5T

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up