AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’ Biden moves…

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: ‘I know you’re hurting’ Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans Arizona man who wore horns in riot pleads guilty to felony Lawsuits begin as Texas GOP voting bill fight moves to court Manchin seeks ‘strategic pause’ on Biden bill, opposes $3.5T Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.