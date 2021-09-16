AP Top Political News at 12:47 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Democrats push for changes to California recall efforts California GOP licks wounds after another lopsided loss Senate hopeful flexes power…

Democrats push for changes to California recall efforts California GOP licks wounds after another lopsided loss Senate hopeful flexes power of AG’s office through lawsuits Biden $3.5T plan tests voter appeal of expansive gov’t role Democrats see a midterm map in California recall success States learning how many Afghan evacuees coming their way Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia Leaders aim for more action out of closed-door climate talks House panel rejects drug pricing plan in setback to Biden Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.