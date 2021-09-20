Trump endorses ‘big lie’ proponents for state election posts
Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems’ immigration push
Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
Recall vote highlights California’s geopolitical divisions
One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset
Advocates fear US weighing climate vs. human rights on China
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan
UK’s Johnson to urge climate action over 4-day trip to US
In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.