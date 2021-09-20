Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
September 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump endorses ‘big lie’ proponents for state election posts

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems’ immigration push

Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions

Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies

Recall vote highlights California’s geopolitical divisions

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Advocates fear US weighing climate vs. human rights on China

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden’s boosters-for-all plan

UK’s Johnson to urge climate action over 4-day trip to US

In edgy Washington, police outnumber Jan. 6 protesters

