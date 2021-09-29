Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate for workers | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | What's driving the rise in vaccinations? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

Conservative Koch network disavows critical race theory bans

Sign of progress, Biden digs in to strike deal on $3.5T plan

Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November

Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’

US deports Russian man imprisoned for cybercrimes

Jan. 6 trials slowed by mounting evidence in US Capitol riot

On climate change, Biden $3.5T plan making up for lost time

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

Coast Guard says 2022 budget is the right path to recapitalization

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up