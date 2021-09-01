AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Black women seeing guns as protection from rising crime Tea party 2.0? Conservatives get organized in school battles A sound…

Black women seeing guns as protection from rising crime Tea party 2.0? Conservatives get organized in school battles A sound bite reexamined: ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ Analysis: War is over but not Biden’s Afghanistan challenges Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts broken promise on Afghan exit Even in backup role, federal government supports Ida victims COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year US commits to $60 million in aid to Ukraine before WH visit Judge tosses Trump rollback of clean water safeguards Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.