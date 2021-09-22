Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores. Here’s where those should go in the D.C. area.

Amazon.com Inc., the e-commerce giant that many brick-and-mortar retailers blame for the precipitous decline in their business, is reportedly diving…

Along with its Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Amazon Go convenience stores and Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star, here comes Amazon’s version of the department store, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. The new retail spaces, the paper reported, will occupy around 30,000 square feet and “offer items from top consumer brands,” including Amazon’s own products.

“An expanded store footprint would enable Amazon to offer consumers a bevy of items they could try out in person before deciding to buy,” the WSJ reported. “That would be particularly beneficial in apparel, which can often be a guessing game for customers shopping online because of size and fit concerns. It would also give customers even more instant…