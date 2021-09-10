10 Job Search Websites and Apps for Retirees

If you’re retired and want to start working again or earn cash on the side, a quick online search might…

If you’re retired and want to start working again or earn cash on the side, a quick online search might bring up a plethora of job search websites. Some sites and apps cater directly to older workers who are searching for a retirement job.

Some of the best job search websites and apps for retirees are:

— Retired Brains

— RetirementJobs.com

— Rent A Grandma

— Seniors4Hire

— Workforce50.com

— Retiree Workforce

— National Older Worker Career Center

— AARP Job Board

— LinkedIn: Network & Job Finder

— Snagajob

Here’s an overview of each place, including what to expect and how to find a job that’s right for you.

Retired Brains

Since 2003, this website has focused on providing retirement resources and advice. It offers listings of work-from-home jobs, full-time positions, part-time opportunities, seasonal jobs and information for those interested in starting their own business. You can search for work based on your location, along with keywords or the job title. You don’t need an account to access information about the jobs listed.

RetirementJobs.com

Specializing in jobs for people over age 50, this site helps you get started on your search by indicating your location. You can also peruse job offerings by state. The listings range from retail to caregiving, banking, transportation, sales, insurance and more. The site also indicates which employers are certified as age-friendly, meaning that they see the value in maintaining an age-friendly workplace and are interested in mature workers. These places are marked with a RetirementJobs.com seal as you search. The job search service is free, and a premium one-year membership for $99 is available for access to personalized services.

Rent A Grandma

Available as a website and app, Rent A Grandma specializes in work for nannies, caregivers, chefs, house care helpers, pet sitters, tutors and personal assistants. Start by setting up a profile and uploading your resume, and then you will be eligible to receive information about potential job offers. If you are in a non-franchised location, you’ll need to pay an initial $25 fee to cover expenses related to your background check and membership.

Seniors4Hire

As an advocate for individuals 50 and older who are seeking employment, Seniors4Hire strives to connect job candidates with companies looking for mature employees. After registering, you’ll be able to search jobs and post your resume for free. Recruiters looking for older workers use the site to find job candidates, and you may be asked to give permission to have your profile, resume or both submitted to be considered for certain job positions.

Workforce50.com

Catering to individuals who are 50 or older, this site offers an exclusive job board. Companies post directly to the job board and the site also lists employers who have been recognized as age-friendly in their hiring and employment practices. You can search online jobs, work-from-home opportunities, entry level jobs and more. Searches by state are also available.

Retiree Workforce

Started by a former financial advisor, this site offers retirement and investment advice. It has a Jobs for Retired section which features articles to help you determine which type of job you want and where to find it. If you’re looking to think creatively about job opportunities, such as serving on a board or finding work at a national park, the site offers information to help you get started.

National Older Worker Career Center

This site lists full-time and part-time opportunities at government agencies for experienced workers who are 55 and older. Positions include administrative, technical, professional and scientific opportunities. To find listings, you can click on states pictured that have opportunities or search by keywords. Once you spot an opening that might be a good fit, you can begin the application process.

AARP Job Board

Designed for workers who are 50 and older, this career center lets you search for jobs by the job title, keyword, company or location. It also lists an AARP Employer Pledge Program badge alongside employers that are committed to hiring workers who are 50 and older. If you’re a veteran, you can filter your search to find employers who are specifically looking to hire veterans. A wide range of job opportunities are available, including accounting, design, publishing, quality control, restaurant, warehouse and travel.

LinkedIn: Network & Job Finder

If you have a LinkedIn profile, the LinkedIn site and app can be used to search job listings easily, as your professional profile will serve as your resume. You can expect to see job positions based on the experiences listed in your profile and the companies with which you have connections. If you find a position that interests you, you can apply online or through the app. You can also set up job alerts to be notified when new positions that might be a good fit become available.

Snagajob

Fill out a profile at Snagajob and the site will analyze it to help you find matches that fit your lifestyle. You can expect emails with opportunities based on your zip code and site activity. You’ll be notified about hourly jobs and full-time and part-time shifts. You can also search the site or app for possibilities in your area.

