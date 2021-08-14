CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Lightning from Friday storm starts shed fire at 2 Wheaton homes

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

August 14, 2021, 8:37 AM

Damage done by the lightning strike that ignited one resident’s shed before the fire spread to a neighbors fence. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

A lightning strike from one of Friday’s powerful storms started a fire outside two Montgomery County, Maryland, homes.

The fire started on the 1900 block of Reedie Drive in Wheaton just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Sharon Hensley was inside her home with her grandson when one of Friday’s storms came through her Wheaton neighborhood. As rain pored, a lightning bolt ignited her neighbor’s shed and quickly spread to her fence.

“I was in a living room and a big ball of lightning bust open, and I said ‘no television right now,'” Hensley said.

Little did Hensley know that the fire was quickly spreading to her fence. She didn’t even realize her fence was on fire until a neighbor came knocking on her door to tell her.

“I was scared; I didn’t want it to get to the house,” Hensley said.

Hensley called 911, but before they could answer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue had arrived to quickly extinguish the flames.

While the back part of her fence is gone, Hensley said she’s thankful that fire department arrived quickly and stopped the fire.

Nobody was reportedly hurt by the flames.

Below is a map of where the fire occurred.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

