CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

Bernie Sanders sets out to sell big government in red states

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

Israeli PM aims to push Biden away from Iran nuclear deal

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

Latino city in Arizona grew, but census says it shrank

U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda

Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate: AP-NORC poll

Virginia Republicans file suit over McAuliffe’s paperwork

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

NARA sets workforce diversity goals, aims to put more records online, as part of strategic plan

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up