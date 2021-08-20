CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Harris’ Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse

Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos

Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

US judge in Nevada: Felony deportation law unconstitutional

Democrats face new hurdles in legal fight over redistricting

US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities

Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

Allies embraced Biden. Did Kabul lay bare “great illusion”?

Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Navy will likely counsel vaccine-resisting sailors before moving to punitive actions

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up