AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan

Judge doubts eviction ban, but may lack power to stop it

Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows

US signals no change in airstrikes as Afghan Taliban advance

US to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public

Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator’s objection

Biden imposes sanctions against Belarus’ Lukashenko regime

US announces more aid as Yemen fighting, peace efforts stall

Police pushback doesn’t stop conservative gun law rollback

