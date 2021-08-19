Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan
How AI-powered Tech Landed Man In Jail With Scant Evidence
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
In Taliban’s 7-day march to power, a stunning string of wins
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes
Nominee would be 1st Native American to head national parks
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.