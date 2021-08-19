CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:58 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?

Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan

How AI-powered Tech Landed Man In Jail With Scant Evidence

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff

In Taliban’s 7-day march to power, a stunning string of wins

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes

Nominee would be 1st Native American to head national parks

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up