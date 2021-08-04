AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races

CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Harris to focus on security, economic ties on SE Asia trip

Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work

Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps

Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules

Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

‘This attack happened’: Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders

Warden at NYC federal jail charged with killing husband

