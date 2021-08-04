AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Harris to focus on security, economic ties on SE Asia trip
Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps
Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules
Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple
‘This attack happened’: Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders
Warden at NYC federal jail charged with killing husband
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.