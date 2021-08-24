Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash
Nine women now serving as governors in US, tying a record
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot
Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago
Biden praises WNBA champs for social justice activism
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.