AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

Nine women now serving as governors in US, tying a record

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting

Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific

G-7 grapples with Afghanistan, an afterthought not long ago

Biden praises WNBA champs for social justice activism

Latest News

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

