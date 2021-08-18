45 MBA Programs Where Grads Find Jobs Fast

Identify business schools where grads get hired fast. MBA applicants who hope to find MBA-level jobs soon after completing B-school…

Identify business schools where grads get hired fast.

MBA applicants who hope to find MBA-level jobs soon after completing B-school may prefer to attend MBA programs where the vast majority of graduates are hired quickly. Employment statistics from the 2022 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings allow MBA hopefuls to distinguish between various MBA programs using the data submitted in an annual survey. Among the 138 full-time MBA programs that reported how many 2020 graduates who sought work were employed three months after earning their degrees, these 45 programs had the highest employment rates with at least 86.3% of graduates at each landing gigs within three months.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 51

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 86.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 76

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 86.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 30

Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 220

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 86.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 16 (tie)

George Washington University (DC)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 38

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 86.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

University of Alabama (Manderson)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 116

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 87.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 237

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 87.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 7 (tie)

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 91

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 87.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Rutgers University–Newark and New Brunswick

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 34

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 88.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 361

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 88.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 13 (tie)

New York University (Stern)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 320

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 88.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Rice University (Jones) (TX)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 107

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 88.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 25

Belmont University (Massey) (TN)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 27

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 88.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 97 (tie)

Bryant University (RI)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 18

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 88.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 110-143

Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 121

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 89.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 31 (tie)

University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 29

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 89.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 39 (tie)

Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 215

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 89.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 21

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 49

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 89.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 38

Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 149

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 89.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 26 (tie)

University of Texas–Dallas (Jindal)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 30

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90%

U.S. News business school rank: 31 (tie)

Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 259

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 15

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 73

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Learn more about the Scheller College of Business.

Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 157

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

University of Florida (Warrington)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 64

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 26 (tie)

University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 85

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Clarkson University (Reh) (NY)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 33

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 90.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 106 (tie)

University of Southern California (Marshall)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 167

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91%

U.S. News business school rank: 16 (tie)

University of Virginia (Darden)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 316

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 13 (tie)

Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 369

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 12

University of Chicago (Booth)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 498

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 3

West Texas A&M University

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 35

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.4%

U.S. News business school rank: 110-143

Saint Louis University (Chaifetz) (MO)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 12

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 72 (tie)

Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 37

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 91.9%

U.S. News business school rank: 90 (tie)

John Carroll University (Boler) (OH)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 38

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 110-143

Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 259

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 10 (tie)

Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 402

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 92.5%

U.S. News business school rank: 4

Clemson University (SC)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 43

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93%

U.S. News business school rank: 74 (tie)

North Carolina A&T State University

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 16

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 93.8%

U.S. News business school rank: 96

La Salle University (PA)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 34

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.1%

U.S. News business school rank: 110-143

University of Washington (Foster)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 120

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.2%

U.S. News business school rank: 22

University of South Dakota

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 19

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 94.7%

U.S. News business school rank: 110-143

Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 161

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 96.3%

U.S. News business school rank: 68 (tie)

Iowa State University (Ivy)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 29

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 96.6%

U.S. News business school rank: 50 (tie)

Alfred University (NY)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 18

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 100%

U.S. News business school rank: 110-143

St. John Fisher College (NY)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 15

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 100%

U.S. News business school rank: 106 (tie)

Texas State University (McCoy)

Number of full-time 2020 MBA grads seeking employment: 10

Percent employed within three months of graduation: 100%

U.S. News business school rank: 101 (tie)

Find a B-school that prepares you for your dream job and identify an MBA program with high-quality career services. According to experts, the MBA programs where grads are hired the fastest aren’t necessarily the programs where grads receive the best compensation. So, MBA hopefuls should assess a school’s employment rate alongside its average starting salary and bonus to gauge which programs offer the best return on investment. Follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook to get advice on how to choose a business school.

Update 08/18/21: This slideshow has been updated with new data based on the 2022 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.