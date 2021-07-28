Balanced Fund 16589.83 + .12 + .54 + 9.80 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2474.22 – .20 + .29 + .24 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16589.83 + .12 + .54 + 9.80

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2474.22 – .20 + .29 + .24

Emerging Markets 448.48 + 1.78 – 2.96 + 1.91

Equity Income Fund 16556.91 – .17 + .45 + 15.64

GNMA 783.62 – .03 + .07 – .57

General Municipal Debt 1543.10 – .06 – .03 + 3.21

Gold Fund 380.83 + 1.57 + 1.27 – 7.03

High Current Yield 2571.10 + .01 + .08 + 4.41

High Yield Municipal 744.92 – .02 + .02 + 5.96

International Fund 2492.95 + .89 + .88 + 10.01

Science and Technology Fund 5540.69 + .81 + .88 + 14.75

Short Investment Grade 391.69 + .02 + .06 + .59

Short Municipal 193.67 – .02 + .01 + .46

US Government 734.96 + .33 – .99

-0-

