Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 6:54 PM

Balanced Fund 16673.89 + .47 + 2.51 + 10.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2466.55 – .23 – .69 – .07

Emerging Markets 450.28 – 1.84 – 1.57 + 2.32

Equity Income Fund 16586.86 + .21 + 2.99 + 15.85

GNMA 783.17 – .13 – .10 – .63

General Municipal Debt 1543.84 + .02 + 3.26

Gold Fund 375.73 + 1.11 + 1.88 – 8.27

High Current Yield 2577.72 + .22 + .85 + 4.68

High Yield Municipal 745.35 + .07 + .12 + 6.02

International Fund 2489.70 – .10 + 2.81 + 9.86

Science and Technology Fund 5557.81 – .39 + 4.45 + 15.10

Short Investment Grade 391.63 + .02 + .07 + .58

Short Municipal 193.69 + .01 + .02 + .47

US Government 726.77 – .91 – 1.33 – 2.10

