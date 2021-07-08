Balanced Fund 16429.09 – .52 + .08 + 8.74
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2461.16 – .33 + .67 – .29
Emerging Markets 459.61 – 1.74 – 3.82 + 4.44
Equity Income Fund 16337.62 – .91 – .35 + 14.11
GNMA 783.37 – .08 + .04 – .60
General Municipal Debt 1540.60 + .19 + .67 + 3.05
Gold Fund 378.35 – 2.60 – .92 – 7.63
High Current Yield 2572.85 – .16 + .20 + 4.49
High Yield Municipal 742.64 + .23 + .70 + 5.63
International Fund 2457.24 – 1.32 – 1.15 + 8.43
Science and Technology Fund 5446.34 – 1.32 – 1.09 + 12.79
Short Investment Grade 391.55 + .02 + .12 + .56
Short Municipal 193.52 + .03 + .08 + .38
US Government 733.41 + .16 + .92 – 1.20
-0-
