Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 6:45 PM

Balanced Fund 16591.69 + .48 + 1.10 + 9.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2483.50 + .30 + .66 + .62

Emerging Markets 459.59 – .91 – 1.16 + 4.43

Equity Income Fund 16571.70 + .87 + 1.03 + 15.74

GNMA 783.60 – .03 + .06 – .58

General Municipal Debt 1543.03 – .03 + .05 + 3.21

Gold Fund 372.05 – .71 – 1.85 – 9.17

High Current Yield 2573.68 + .12 + .18 + 4.52

High Yield Municipal 745.00 + .04 + .16 + 5.97

International Fund 2500.97 + .94 + 1.47 + 10.36

Science and Technology Fund 5597.52 + 1.55 + 4.32 + 15.92

Short Investment Grade 391.55 + .01 + .06 + .56

Short Municipal 193.59 – .03 + .42

US Government 726.93 – 1.01 – .74 – 2.07

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

