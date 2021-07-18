Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 7:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In Trump’s Jan. 6 recast, attackers become martyrs, heroes

Pennsylvania election audit gets GOP campaign trail embrace

AP FACT CHECK: Trump makes false claims about Arizona audit

US hits Iran for delay in nuclear and prisoner swap talks

South Dakota’s Noem taking swings at potential 2024 rivals

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

Analysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

Biden grappling with ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims

GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up