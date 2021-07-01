AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Conservative high court upholds state voting restrictions Federal executions halted; Garland orders protocols reviewed As troops leave, US to keep…

Conservative high court upholds state voting restrictions

Federal executions halted; Garland orders protocols reviewed

As troops leave, US to keep airstrike option in Afghanistan

Voting rights ruling increases pressure on Democrats to act

Pelosi names GOP’s Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

‘Waiting is unbearable’: Biden consoles Surfside families

TAKEAWAYS: Trump’s safe for now, but company’s in hot water

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

EXPLAINER: How could the indictment hurt Trump’s company?

‘Nobody’s winning’ as drought upends life in US West basin

