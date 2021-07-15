Afghanistan’s neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
How the expanded child tax credit payments work
US to begin evacuating Afghans who aided American military
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
EXPLAINER: What’s in the Texas GOP’s voting bills?
Climate activists hail Dem budget spending on clean energy
Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push
Clyburn: Biden likely working on changing filibuster rules
AP FACT CHECK: Trump stokes Jan. 6 conspiracy theories
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.