AP Top Political News at 12:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6 Galesburg, an American crossroad, tunes out feuding Congress New…

Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6 Galesburg, an American crossroad, tunes out feuding Congress New infrastructure deal must focus on climate, activists say 20 years after 9/11, lawsuit against Saudis hits key moment Beyond DC partisanship, Warnock makes broad pitch in Ga. In crosshairs of ransomware crooks, cyber insurers struggle Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished 6 months after Capitol assault, corporate pledges fall flat Allen West will challenge Texas Gov. Abbott in GOP primary Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.