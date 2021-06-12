CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021

Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go

Justice Dept., Congress probing Trump seizures of Dems’ data

Law enforcement struggles to recruit since killing of Floyd

Biden sells G-7 on global tax, but U.S. Congress is a hurdle

Apple reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations

Biden nominee linked to 1989 sabotage draws Republican ire

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

Bills that could force Big Tech breakups unveiled in House

‘We mean it’: FBI takes on sexual misconduct in its ranks

Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

Latest News

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

