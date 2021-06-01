VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden decries ‘horrific’ Tulsa massacre in emotional speech

Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms

Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission

Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico

Biden calls out 2 Democratic lawmakers for blocking agenda

US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict

‘Past the point of no return’? Iowa Dems feel hopes fading

Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments

