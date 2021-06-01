AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

Biden decries ‘horrific’ Tulsa massacre in emotional speech
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms
Pelosi rules out having Biden create Jan. 6 commission
Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico
Biden calls out 2 Democratic lawmakers for blocking agenda
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict
‘Past the point of no return’? Iowa Dems feel hopes fading
Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.